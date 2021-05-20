Quezon City rolls out drive-through COVID-19 vaccination

Drive-through COVID-19 testing sites started popping up left and right at the start of the pandemic. And now that vaccines are finally being rolled out, some local government units have taken the same approach to distribute the shots to their constituents.

The Quezon City government, for example, has recently provided jabs for residents of Barangay Pasong Putik via a drive-through vaccination site set up at the SM Fairview carpark. More than 100 people from Categories A1 to A3 were successfully inoculated in one day.

No specific details were discussed, but the photos suggest that the process is very straightforward. People were screened upon entry before receiving the jabs, then were monitored post-vaccination. All of these were done without the vaccine recipients having to step outside their vehicles.

Now, in case you might be wondering if the vaccination site accepts walk-ins, then take note that the residents who received their doses were those who pre-registered through the barangay-assisted booking scheme. The Quezon City LGU is advising the public to coordinate with their respective barangays regarding their vaccine rollout schedule.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

UPDATE, 20 May 2021, 1:40pm: In the latest announcement regarding available COVID-19 vaccination slots in Quezon City, it appears that the SM City Fairview drive-through vaccination site is now available for booking via the eZConsult online platform. For now, limited slots are open. Those eligible for vaccination—people belonging to the A1, A2, and A3 priority groups as of this writing—are advised to check the LGU’s social-media accounts regularly for updates:

Continue reading below ↓

Another LGU that has done something similar is Borongan City, the capital of Eastern Samar. It has also recently set up its drive-through vaccination site, and the LGU was able to administer vaccines to more than 100 citizens belonging to Categories A1 and A2 on the first day. You can check out photos of it below:

Continue reading below ↓

Frankly, the nationwide vaccine rollout hasn’t been smooth sailing so far, but efforts like these will definitely help in getting more Filipinos inoculated. What say you about these moves by these LGUs, readers? Know of any other cities or municipalities that have set up their own drive-through COVID-19 vaccination sites?

Continue reading below ↓

For more of our stories on the ongoing crisis, click here. For the latest news and updates on COVID-19, check out reportr.world/covid-19.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.