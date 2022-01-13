The Quirino Grandstand drive-through booster vax site will now operate 24/7

If you’re planning to get a COVID-19 booster shot at the Quirino Grandstand drive-through site in Luneta, here’s an important update: Beginning midnight on January 14, the venue will be administering jabs 24/7.

Booster vaccination at this site kicked off today, January 13, and was initially limited to the first 300 vehicles in the queue. A maximum of five individuals per vehicle could be accommodated.

Mayor Isko Moreno of the City of Manila said that this vaccination site is shifting to round-the-clock operations due to increased demand. The venue requires no pre-registration, and also accommodates non-residents of Manila.

For now, the Quirino Grandstand site is open only to four-wheeled vehicles. Cyclists and motorcyclists may head to Kartilya ng Katipunan in Lawton, which can accommodate 1,000 individuals daily from 8am to 5pm.

At both venues, all brands of COVID-19 vaccines are available. The Department of Health advisory issued on December 21, 2021, states that those 18 and above may already get a booster if they meet either of these conditions:

It has been at least three months since you got the second dose of AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer, Sinovac, or Sputnik vaccine; or It has been at least two months since you were administered the single-dose Janssen vaccine

Are you planning to get a booster at this site? Share your experience in the comments.

