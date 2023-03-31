Tired of your RFID not being scanned? One motorist took matters into her own hands

RFIDs can be a hassle-free experience. Provided you have sufficient funds in your account, these gadgets allow you to skip the long queues at cash lanes and get to your destination quicker and with less stress. There is just one catch, though.

You see, some RFID tags are notorious for...well, not working. Whether it’s the scanners being buggy, the stickers not being installed properly, or any number of factors, the end result is motorists having to manually scan their account cards, which isn’t much better than using the cash lane. This is why you will sometimes see unusually long lines at RFID lanes along tollways as frustrated motorists curse the universe for their poor luck.

Well, one motorist came up with her own strategy. In a now-deleted post in the Autosweep / Easytrip Rfid Discussion Page Facebook group, Sahn Soriano shared her solution for dealing with faulty scanners. As you can see in the photo above, her RFID is attached to a plastic casing on the end of a metal rod.

“Ito na sagot sa naglolokong scanner sa toll gate. Ako na nag-adjust. No to bali leeg," Soriano said in her post.

Though the post is now gone, we’re thankful Soriano shared her photos with us. What do you think of her solution?

