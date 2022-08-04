MMDA reminds motorists to keep school zones clear ahead of return of F2F classes

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is dead serious about ramping up its road-clearing operations as the country prepares for the return of face-to-face (F2F) classes.

In one of the agency’s recent ops in Quezon City, the MMDA’s road-clearing team passed by the Camp General Emilio Aguinaldo High School. If you’re familiar with the area, then you know how the unfinished road-widening along Col. Bonny Serrano Avenue has basically opened up parking spaces for people in those parts. It was no surprise the MMDA ended up towing a lot of vehicles on that trip alone.

Actually, if you open this school now on Google Street View, you’ll see an image dated March 2022 that shows the exact same blue Mitsubishi Lancer in the photo above parked near the school entrance. That shows just how long that motorist has been illegally parking his vehicle there, and chances are, nobody’s ever apprehended the guy. The same could probably be said about other vehicles in the vicinity.

Task Force Special Operations (TFS) and Anti-Colorum Unit head Bong Nebrija took the chance to remind motorists not to obstruct school zones now that F2F classes are about to resume. That should serve as a fair warning to you guys.

MMDA road-clearing ops ahead of return of F2F classes:

