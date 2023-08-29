License of driver in viral road rage video suspended; could be permanently revoked

It appears that in the viral road rage video involving a motorist and a cyclist, the former wasn’t the registered owner of the vehicle in the footage. This was recently confirmed by the Land Transportation Office (LTO) in an official statement. The agency has since issued a Show Cause Order against the registered owner of the car in discussion.

The driver—an ex-policeman named Wilfredo Gonzales—however, will be facing heavier penalties for his actions. The LTO has now issued a 90-day preventive suspension of Gonzales’ driver’s license. LTO chief Vigor Mendoza II has clarified that this is merely temporary, as the agency will continue to investigate the possibility of permanently revoking the motorist’s license.

“Ang ipinataw nating preventive suspensyon ay isang mabilis na aksyon mula sa inyong LTO upang matiyak na hindi na niya uulitin ang nangyaring pananakit at paglabas ng baril sa isang bicycle rider,” Mendoza said. “Hindi pa ito ang final decision. Kasalukuyang ini-imbestigahan ang kasong ito at depende sa outcome ng pag-iimbestiga, maaring permanent revocation at lifetime na hindi na siya maiisyuhan ng driver’s license.”

The LTO didn’t provide a specific timeline regarding its investigation, but we expect to see more developments soon. Gonzales will be meeting with the agency soon to defend himself and convince the LTO not to revoke his license. Good luck with that, though.

