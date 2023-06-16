DPWH: Road repairs and reblocking to run from June 15 to 25

Another week, another round of road repairs and reblocking. This week, most of the roadworks are along Aurora Boulevard and C5. The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has begun some of these roadworks that mainly consist of rotomilling and asphalt overlaying activities.

The road repairs this weekend are as follows:

Aurora Blvd. Eastbound from Broadway Ave. to Gilmore Ave. Repairs will start on June 19 from 11 PM until June 25, 5 AM.

Meanwhile, the stretch from Anonas St. to JP Rizal St repairs are ongoing. The DPWH says the completion of this will stretch on until June 23, 5 AM.

As for C-5, the affected area is E. Rodriguez Jr. Ave. Northbound fronting Eastwood intersection to corner Police Station 12. Repairs are ongoing and the target completion is June 19, 5 AM.

It goes without saying that traffic will be heavier along those roads. Given that the road repairs along Aurora Boulevard crosses over the weekday, it is advised to take alternate routes, especially during rush hour.

