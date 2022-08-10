Senator Robinhood Padilla proposes the use of cable cars to solve Metro Manila traffic

We’ve seen a lot of ideas on how to solve traffic here in Metro Manila over the years. Remember the car-brand coding scheme and the one-way traffic scheme for EDSA and C5? Well, there’s a new proposal that’s equally as interesting: the use of cable cars.

Neophyte senator Robinhood Padilla presented the use of ropeways or aerial cable cars as an alternative mode of transportation. “Meron pong isang nauuso ngayon na kung tawagin po nila ay ropeway. Ito po ang paggamit ng cable,” he said. “Nais ko din po sana na maimungkahi po sa inyo na ito ay bagay din sa Pilipinas lalong lalo na sa Metro Manila dahil sa trapik.”

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

The LTO is looking to reduce the cost of seminars and exams for driver’s license renewal

Officially unveiled: Say hello to the all-new 2023 Toyota Vios

A World Bank blog from 2017 reportedly said that the use of aerial cable cars for transport started in Medellin, Colombia in 2004 and is now being used for the same purpose in major cities in Latin America, Asia, and Europe.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Shutterstock

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Padilla further emphasized that solving traffic would be key for the Philippines to progress, and that would only be possible through the improvement of the transport system.

The lawmaker merely floated this idea, though. He didn’t exactly say how he sees concerned agencies like the Department of Transportation (DOTr) or Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will carry this project out. If we do hear more from him regarding this, we’ll keep you guys posted.

Continue reading below ↓

But who knows, right? Maybe this is something that could actually work. What do you guys think?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.