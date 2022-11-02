Romando Artes returns as MMDA acting chairman

When the new administration took over, Engr. Carlo Dimayuga III was appointed as the new acting chairman of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA). A few months following that appointment, there’s now someone new at the helm of the agency: Atty. Romando Artes.

Well, not exactly new. Artes is a familiar face at the MMDA, having also served as the acting chairman towards the end of the previous administration. Prior to that, he was appointed as the assistant general manager for finance and administration in May 2017 and as general manager later on in November 2021.

“As I return to the agency with renewed zest and determination, I vow to continue reforms my predecessors and I have started, as well as introduce new programs and projects to further improve metro-wide services for the benefit of all Metro Manila residents and the general public,” Artes said in his statement.

The reasons why Dimayuga was replaced were unclear. In any case, you can check out the entirety of new MMDA chairman Artes’ statement below.

Romando Artes’ statement on appointment as MMDA chairman:

