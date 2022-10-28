Construction of the Samal Island-Davao City Connector is underway

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) announced earlier this month that construction of the Samal Island-Davao City Connector Bridge Project (SIDC) could begin soon. Well, here we are at the end of October, and the agency has officially broken ground for the project.

The SIDC project is a 3.98km four-lane, cable-stayed bridge. Once operational, the bridge is expected to service 25,00 vehicles daily and reduce travel time between the Island Garden City of Samal and Davao City to just five minutes. It is targeted for completion by 2027.

PHOTO BY DPWH on Facebook

“After many years in the DPWH pipeline of proposed projects, the long wait is finally over for this important bridge project to come to its realization,” said DPWH secretary Manuel Bonoan. “I am deeply honored to be in the presence of no less than the President himself as we mark another important breakthrough in the country’s infrastructure landscape.”

You can check out more photos from the groundbreaking ceremony below.

Samal Island-Davao City Connector Bridge groundbreaking:

