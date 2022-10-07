Construction of the Samal Island-Davao City Connector Bridge Project could begin soon

There appears to be significant progress being made with the Samal Island–Davao City Connector Bridge. The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has just shared that the project is now “all systems go.”

By that, the agency means that it is now proceeding with the detailed engineering design activities for the civil works construction. The DPWH confirmed that the project already “has all the necessary permits and requirements from concerned local government units and national government agencies. It added that the Island Garden City of Samal and Davao City LGUs “expressed no opposition on the current bridge alignment.”

PHOTO BY DPWH

The Samal Island-Davao City Connector Bridge is a 3.98km, four-lane, toll-free bridge that will connect the Island Garden City of Samal and Davao City. Once completed, it is expected to serve 25,000 vehicles daily and reduce travel time between the two areas to just five minutes. The project is targeted for completion by 2027.

Stoked about this new infrastructure project? How do you think this new bridge will affect the quality of life for people in the area?

Samal Island-Davao City Connector Bridge update:

