San Juan City is clamping down on parking violators...literally

The San Juan City government would like to remind motorists to park in the proper, designated areas. This comes after the city reiterated its towing and clamping operations against illegal parking. Per San Juan City Ordinance No. 70, Series of 2022 and MMDA Resolution No. 10, Series of 2010, the local government unit will tow or clamp vehicles parked along Mabuhay Lanes and main city roads.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

What is Honda launching at this year’s Makina Moto Show?

LRT-1, LRT-2, MRT-3 fare increases to be deferred

That said, some areas will allow street parking, but as long as there are signs placed by the city to do so. If there is no sign or marker, it’s better not to risk it and look for another parking area. Violators face hefty penalties, too, and the LGU announced the corresponding fines for these.

For those who get clamped, it’s P500 for motorcycles, P1,500 for cars, SUVs (and the like), and PUVs, and P2,000 for cargo trucks, delivery vans, and buses. And if you think you can drive away with a clamp, we'd like to remind everyone that it's a terrible idea.

But for those who end up getting their vehicle towed away, it’s P1,500 for light vehicles (under 4,500kg), P2,500 for medium vehicles (4,501kg to 7,500kg), and P4,500 for heavy vehicles (7,501kg and above). Those fees cover the first four kilometers of the tow, so those prices can go up if your vehicle was brought to a faraway impound.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

So, what places should you not (illegally) park your car? Thankfully, the San Juan City Government has listed it down. See the full list below:



PHOTO BY San Juan City Government

See Also