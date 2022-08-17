San Juanico Bridge to undergo P84.7-M worth of repairs

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DWPH) recently shared its plans to build a second San Juanico Bridge that would connect the islands of Leyte and Samar. It looks like repairs will be necessary first before that second bridge rises, though.

A report submitted by DPWH Region 8 director Allan Borromeo stated the repairs would include tightening of high-tension bolts and painting works on structural steel. The rehabilitation will cost P84.7 million and is expected to be completed by December this year. No word yet if the repairs will affect traffic flow in the area.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Motorist receives no-helmet violation in Iloilo despite never having been to the province

Portion of Ninoy Aquino Avenue to be closed off from August 19 to 22

Prior to this, the DPWH Bureau of Design and Bureau of Research and Standards already conducted non-destructive testing (NDT) for detailed bridge condition, corrosion inspection, and monitoring of bridge steel members.

Continue reading below ↓

“NDT testing is done to check the compressive strength and other properties of concrete from the existing structure, establish baseline structural condition, and to identify any existing problem that may cause problems in the future,” said Director Borromeo.

San Juanico Bridge repairs:

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.