SCTEX toll fee update: Class 1 vehicles to pay an extra P0.78/km starting June 1

First, it was the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) that saw toll-fee increases. Then, it was the Manila-Cavite Expressway. Now, Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) and NLEX Corporation (NLEX) are jacking up the toll fees for the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX).

MPTC has confirmed that the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) has now approved the proposed toll-fee adjustments for SCTEX. There will be a P0.78/km increase for Class 1 vehicles, a P1.57/km increase for Class 2 vehicles, and a P2.35/km increase for Class 3 vehicles. These will take effect on June 1, 2022.

To give you an idea of just how much these increases will affect toll fees, here are a few examples. Class 1 vehicles coming from Mabalacat City to Tarlac will be charged an extra P31. Class 2 and 3 vehicles traveling the same route will be charged an additional P61 and P92, respectively.

As for motorists driving from Mabalacat City to Barangay Tipo in Hermosa, Bataan, an additional P49 for Class 1, P98 for Class 2, and P147 for Class 3 vehicles will be charged. NLEX Corporation noted that buses that use SCTEX regularly will be given time to adjust, as PUBs will be able to enjoy the old rates for the next three months.

SCTEX toll fee increase:

