Report: Senator to oppose bills requiring rider club membership, banning lane-splitting

A number of new and old House Bills have just been filed in the 19th Congress, two of which have stirred up the motorcycle-riding community quite a bit. We’re talking about the proposed Anti-Lane Splitting Law and Motorcycle Safety Riding Act.

The former is House Bill No. 1419 which seeks to penalize riders for lane-splitting. The refiled bill aims to make roads safer for all motorists, but the problem with it is it somehow lacks the proper use of terminologies, particularly the difference between lane-splitting and lane-filtering.

The latter, meanwhile, is House Bill No. 32 which seeks to establish motorcycle rider clubs accredited by the Land Transportation Office (LTO) and require all riders to become members of said clubs as a requirement for motorcycle ownership and registration. Our readers have already since voiced out their opinions on this one. If you need an explainer on this, you can check out this article.

PHOTO BY Shutterstock

Now, what about these two bills? Well, there’s a chance we may never see them get passed into law. In a recent Makina Moto News episode, Zach Lucero reported that newly re-elected Senator JV Ejercito will do his part to oppose the proposed acts.

“Rest assured that the two bills, the Anti-Lane Splitting and mandatory membership in organizations from Congress, I will not support and make sure it doesn’t pass in the Senate,” Ejercito told Lucero in a text message.

What do you think, motorists? Is this the right move?

