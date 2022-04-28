A 2km Subic-bound portion of SFEX will be closed from 9am to 4pm daily until May 16

If you regularly pass the Subic Freeport Expressway (SFEX) at night, then you can expect some traffic build along the thoroughfare in the coming weeks.

According to NLEX Corporation’s latest advisory, a two-kilometer portion of SFEX will be temporarily closed from 9pm to 4am daily until May 16, 2022. This will be done in order to give way to engineering works under the Jadjad bridge.

Only the Subic-bound side of SFEX will be affected. A counterflow lane along the Tarlac-bound portion will likewise be opened during the indicated hours for motorists headed to Subic. You can check out the image below for a better look.

SFEX closure details:

The 8.2km SFEX caters to about 10,000 motorists per day, so it can get pretty busy. But considering the late schedule of the partial closure, we think those of you who use the road often can easily plan your trips accordingly.

