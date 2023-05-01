Motoring News

Reminder: Single ticketing system pilot program has begun

by Leandre Grecia | A day ago
metro manila traffic
PHOTO: Ruth Veluz

In case you guys missed it—but we doubt many of you did—the implementation of the new single ticketing system in Metro Manila has begun.

If you’re still unfamiliar, the single ticketing system harmonizes all the local laws on traffic enforcement, meaning the violations cited by enforcers will be uniform across various cities in the metro. In addition, motorists will no longer be required to settle their fines in the city where they were apprehended.

traffic violations of motorcycles on the bike lane

The pilot implementation will only cover San Juan, Muntinlupa, Quezon City, Valenzuela, Parañaque, Manila, and Caloocan. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, however, has yet to provide a specific timeframe for the pilot program. The agency confirmed that this system will eventually be implemented across the capital.

Spread the word, motorists. And if you want to learn more about the new system, here’s our full explainer on it.

PHOTO: Ruth Veluz

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

