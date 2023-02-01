MMC approves new system unifying traffic violations, penalties in NCR

A couple of weeks ago, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) shared that it is close to finalizing the new single ticketing system in the capital. Now, the Metro Manila Council (MMC) has reportedly approved its implementation.

The new single ticketing system—to be implemented under the Metro Manila Traffic Code of 2023—will enable interconnectivity among government agencies involved in transport and traffic management through harmonized fines and penalties.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

The single ticketing system will also allow motorists who have been cited for traffic violations to settle their penalties anywhere, regardless of where they were apprehended. In addition, according to the new MMDA Resolution No. 23-02, the system will “harmonize the existing national and local laws on traffic enforcement to establish effective transport and traffic management in Metro Manila.”

The MMC said that the single ticketing system will be in effect in the first quarter of 2023. Local government units will have to pass ordinances adopting the Metro Manila Traffic Code of 2023 by March 15 to fully implement the new system.

We’ll have more details on this new system once the MMDA releases more details on it. How do you think this will help traffic management in the metro, readers?

