Traffic violators could get heftier fines under new single ticketing system

Remember the proposed ‘single ticketing system’ we reported just a few weeks back? It looks like the Land Transportation Office (LTO), the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), and the NCR LGUs are making progress regarding that.

The LTO has just shared that members of the Technical Working Group (TWG) are now studying how to unify the ticketing system and make traffic violations clearer to understand for all motorists. In addition, the concerned government units and agencies are looking to impose heftier fines for select violations.

In a separate report, GMA News shared that the steeper fines will affect violations such as disregarding traffic signs (P500) and number-coding (P500), failure to wear a proper helmet (P1,500), wearing a non-compliant helmet (P3,000), and failure to follow the dress code for pillion riders (P500-P1,000). Look:

The report also mentioned that these changes could take effect next year. Frankly, we don’t think this is something we should complain about. We all should be following traffic rules in the first place, so we shouldn’t be worried about fines like these.

In any case, what do you think, readers? How will the single ticketing system with the heftier fines affect road safety in the metro?

LTO, MMDA, LGUs working on Metro Manila Single Ticketing System