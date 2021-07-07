Here’s how much it will cost to take Skyway Stage 3 once SMC starts collecting toll

There are two main reasons why plenty of motorists have been enamored over Skyway Stage 3 since it opened towards the end of 2020. One is that it significantly cuts down the time wasted slogging through traffic to get from one point of Metro Manila to the other. The second is that, well, it’s free—or at least still is.

Sadly, the free ride is coming to an end. Beginning July 12, motorists will have to begin paying toll to use the new piece of infrastructure. As far as public perception goes, this is when the real test begins.

So, how much will the San Miguel Corporation (SMC) be charging? Have a look at the Skyway Stage 3 Class 1 (cars, jeepneys, vans, AUVs, SUVs) toll rates provided by the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) below:

SMC has already announced that the elevated expressway will only be open to Class 1 vehicles starting July 12, but we’ve received Skyway Stage 3 Class 2 toll rates from the TRB as well. Look:

Yes, depending on where you’re coming from, you might have to spend as much as P528 to use the expressway. That’s a considerable amount, but depending on how much of a hurry you’re in (or how tired you are of Metro Manila traffic), it might be worth it.

Do you think motorists’ perception of Skyway Stage 3 will change once SMC begins collecting toll next week? Let us know in the comments.

