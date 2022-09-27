Driving southbound via Skyway? Good luck

Heavy traffic along Skyway is a common sight on, say, a Friday evening. That’s just the usual weekend for you. On a Tuesday afternoon? Well. that’s not something you see every week.

That’s what’s happening along the elevated tollway right now. About an hour ago as of this writing, a netizen just tweeted a photo of the southbound section near the NAIA Expressway (NAIAX) off-ramp. It showed heavy traffic buildup around the Magallanes portion of the tollway. What gives?

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Quick guide: How to contest MMDA apprehensions online

A new Cavite-Batangas Expressway is in the works

Apparently, there are one-lane closures along the westbound and eastbound portions of NAIAX, and it looks like the slowdown caused by the former has spilled over to Skyway. That means if you’re headed southbound via the expressway later today, then expect heavy traffic along the way.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The lanes will supposedly be closed “starting September 27” to make way for road widening and other construction activities, but no end date was mentioned. In any case, if you drive through Skyway regularly, we advise you to plan your trips accordingly.

Skyway traffic update, September 27:

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.