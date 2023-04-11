Southern tollways were riddled with heavy traffic earlier today

The uber-long weekend’s finally over, and it’s back to reality once again. For many of us, it means we’re back to dealing with grueling Metro Manila traffic.

Actually, we didn’t have to wait long for that. From the get-go this morning, the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) network was already riddled with heavy traffic. The photo above shows the standstill on NAIA Expressway at around 9am today, which is very unusual for a Tuesday morning.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Report: Is the Suzuki Jimny getting a new 1.0-liter turbo?

Report: Next-gen Nissan Kicks might be coming sooner than later

There was also a major traffic jam on the Skyway Extension, and the barriers were already kept up at the toll plazas just to help ease up the flow. There was also terrible congestion along the at-grade portion just past the Nichols exit. You can scroll down below for reference.

Did you guys run into any heavy traffic today? Share your experiences in the comments.

Skyway Extension traffic:

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

SLEX Northbound traffic near Nichols exit:

See Also