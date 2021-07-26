DPWH: SLEX TR4, which cuts travel to Lucena down to 45min, will be usable within 2022

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has some very good news for motorists down South: South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) Toll Road 4 (TR4), which will significantly speed up driving to Lucena City, will be open in 2022.

DPWH head Mark Villar shared the project’s timeline during a recent inspection of the project site in Tiyaong, Quezon, saying the agency expects phase one of SLEX TR4 to be finished within next year.

“Magandang project po ito. Ito po ay may habang 60km, at pag natapos po ito yung travel time, kung dati po pag galing po kayo sa SLEX papuntang Lucena, aabot kayo ng three to four hours, pag natapos po itong project 45 minutes na lang ang travel time from SLEX to Lucena,” Villar said.

“Kaya balak ko namin tapusin itong first portion hanggang Tiyaong by next year. At least mapapakinabangan na po ang TR4 by next year, aabot na ang expressway network sa Quezon,” he added, saying motorists can rest assured the DPWH will do everything in its power to stick to this timeline.

Given that the agency mentioned no specific phase one completion date and logistical issues that may arise as the country continues to battle COVID-19, we won’t be surprised if this timeline is messed around with a bit. Think the DPWH will be able to partially open this project by 2022? Let us know in the comments.

