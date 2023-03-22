SMC, Batangas gov’t sign joint venture agreement for Nasugbu-Bauan Expressway

San Miguel Corporation (SMC) and the Batangas provincial government have signed a joint venture agreement to build the Nasugbu-Bauan Expressway (NBEX).

NBEX will be a 61km toll road connecting the eastern and western portion of Batangas province. SMC president and CEO Ramon S. Ang claims that the new expressway will cut travel time between Nasugbu to Bauan, Batangas from 1.5 hours to 45 minutes, and reduce the travel time to and from Manila from five hours to just two. The ceremonial signing was held at Balayan Government Center, where Ang was named an adopted son of Batangas.

“Batangas province has always been very close to my heart. It is home to many of our facilities. It has always been a valuable and reliable partner of San Miguel and as such, it is vital to our efforts to support our national economy and uplift the lives of many Filipinos through regional development,” said Ang.

“This project will drive a lot of development for our province and for our towns here in the first district. Higit sa lahat, mas marami itong maibibigay na tulong at serbisyo sa ating mga mamamayan. Tunay pong partner in development ang San Miguel hindi lamang po sa Batangas, kundi sa buong Pilipinas,” said Batangas governor Hermilando Mandanas.

And explains that the project should see “substantial completion” in 48 months, including 12 of those dedicated to developing the detailed engineering design.

