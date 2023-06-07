SMC cites ‘safety concerns’ in tree-clearing operations on SLEX

The San Miguel Corporation (SMC) said Tuesday that its clearing operations on South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) were “cleared to proceed,” following several consultations with stakeholders.

In a statement sent to Top Gear Philippines, SLEX parent company SMC said the clearing operations will only affect trees within the expressway’s road right-of-way.

SMC’s statement reads: “The Seamless Southern Tollways Project, a government priority project, is aimed at facilitating travel and, more importantly, improving roadway safety along the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX).”

PHOTO BY TopGear.com.ph

“While valued for their environmental and aesthetic benefits, the trees, over the years, have become a safety concern,” it further read.

SMC also said that it is committed to “plant and grow 100 new trees for every naturally-grown species cut and 50 for planted species in suitable locations recommended by the DENR.”

It added that “trees that can be balled will be preserved and safely replanted in other locations.” Felled trees will also be repurposed and used to create furniture in public schools.

PHOTO BY Adobe Stock

SMC said the SLEX upgrade comes after the completion of the northbound and southbound SLEX Elevated Extension, which connects Susanna Heights directly to the Skyway 3.

Last week, we reported that the Department of Transportation and SMC, with permission from the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO), were cutting down a whopping 8,766 trees to make way for road-widening activities. Based on its PENRO permit displayed along SLEX, at least 7,237 planted and 1,529 naturally grown to be exact will be affected by the operation.

