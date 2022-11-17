SMC will refund toll fees of all vehicles affected by this morning’s RFID fiasco

The South Luzon Expressway (SLEX), Skyway, and even the STAR Tollway were the talks of the town this morning, and for all the wrong reasons. Due to what was supposedly an Autosweep RFID system failure, the southern tollways were marred by insanely heavy traffic starting 7am earlier today.

We know all of you guys who found yourselves stuck in traffic for a good hour or two are looking for answers, well, San Miguel Corporation (SMC) has now issued a statement. The company is now apologizing to all affected motorists for the “momentary network outage” in its electronic toll collection system.

SMC’s IT team was able to trace the failure back to a cut in its fiber-optic network. “We are still determining the root cause of the damage, but there are indications that a major vehicular accident may have contributed to the situation.”

PHOTO BY Lowell Hadap

SMC says a total of about 84,000 vehicles traversed the affected tollways from 6am to 2pm today. For all motorists whose RFID accounts were deducted the toll fees within this duration, SMC will be providing them electronic refunds.

“Again, we apologize for the inconvenience, and ask for our motorists’ understanding, as we work to ensure that we deliver the same high level of efficiency and reliability they have come to expect from us, at all times.”

Some good news, we suppose. Do you think that compensation’s fair enough?