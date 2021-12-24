Skyway, SLEX, NAIAX, other SMC expressways waive toll fees for 2021 holidays

It looks like the San Miguel Corporation (SMC) is in a giving mood this holiday season.

The company has announced that it is waiving toll fees for expressways under its management from 10pm on December 24 until 6am on December 25, and from 10pm on December 31 to 6am on January 1. Look:

This advisory applies to the Skyway, South Luzon Expressway (SLEX), NAIA Expressway (NAIAX), Southern Tagalog Arterial Road (STAR) Tollway, and Tarlac–Pangasinan–La Union Expressway (TPLEX).

Definitely good news for motorists who plan to be driving out for Christmas and New Year’s. Again, though, we don’t advise party-hopping this year on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. Enjoy the 2021 holidays and be sure to stay safe, guys.

