SMC will be having ‘toll holidays’ on Christmas and New Year

We’re all dreading the traffic this holiday season, and we know it’s bound to get even worse as we inch closer to Christmas and New Year. At the very least, though, we motorists have something to look forward to: San Miguel Corporation’s (SMC) ‘toll holiday.’

SMC has announced that all of its expressways—South Luzon Expressway (SLEX), Skyway, NAIA Expressway, Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway, and STAR Tollway—will be toll-free on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. The schedule will be as follows:

SMC toll holiday schedule:

December 24, 10pm to December 25, 6am

December 31, 10pm to January 1, 6am

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Lalamove issues reminder: We’re not licensed to transport people

The top-spec 2023 Toyota Innova is (almost) as posh as the Alphard

SMC will also continue with its Seamless Southern Tollways initiative throughout the holiday season as it expects traffic to worsen in the coming days. Likewise, the company advises motorists to plan their trips accordingly and avoid peak hours for traffic.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

If you’re still on the road during these wee hours for whatever reason, then this might be a little something to smile about. Spread the word, folks.

See Also