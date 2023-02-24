You can now drive through the new 6.2km Solano-Bayombong Bypass Road in Nueva Vizcaya

Anyone here from the province of Nueva Vizcaya? In case you haven’t seen it yet, there’s a new bypass road that just opened in your area.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has just announced that the Solano-Bayombong Bypass Road is now officially open to the public. This new 6.2km stretch of road has four lanes with a 13.4m carriageway and is considered the longest bypass road in the Cagayan Valley Region.

The bypass road also features a traffic signal system, light posts, lay-by areas, and sidewalks, as well as bicycle and pedestrian lanes. The DPWH says this road can also be a recreational area for both residents and tourists alike. The project cost P470.11 million and is expected to serve about 10,000 travelers daily.

“The opening of this new road ensures the faster delivery of goods to and from Nueva Vizcaya and also help decongest traffic along busy Daang Maharlika,” said DPWH secretary Manuel Bonoan.

New 6.2km Solano-Bayombong Bypass Road in Nueva Vizcaya:

