Number coding suspended on July 24 for SONA 2023

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has announced that the expanded number coding scheme will be suspended on Monday, July 24, 2023, for the annual State of the Nation Address.

Earlier this week, the agency said that 1,354 personnel will be deployed to help manage traffic, provide emergency response, assist in crowd control, and support other operations on the ground. A “no day off, no absent” policy shall be implemented for personnel assigned at SONA, and emergency and security units as well as tow trucks and flood-mitigation equipment will be deployed at key areas.

There will also be a zipper lane on southbound portions of Commonwealth Avenue “to give way to vehicles of government officials and guests going to the complex as needed,” said the agency.

For alternate routes, check out the MMDA’s full advisory below.

SONA 2023 alternate routes

