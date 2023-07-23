Motoring News

Number coding suspended on July 24 for SONA 2023

Plus, alternate routes for those who have to drive through the area
by TopGear.com.ph | 2 hours ago
Motorists stopped at a traffic light in Quezon City, Philippines
PHOTO: Adobe Stock

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has announced that the expanded number coding scheme will be suspended on Monday, July 24, 2023, for the annual State of the Nation Address.

MMDA advisory on number coding suspension on July 24, 2023, for SONA 2023

Earlier this week, the agency said that 1,354 personnel will be deployed to help manage traffic, provide emergency response, assist in crowd control, and support other operations on the ground. A “no day off, no absent” policy shall be implemented for personnel assigned at SONA, and emergency and security units as well as tow trucks and flood-mitigation equipment will be deployed at key areas.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

There will also be a zipper lane on southbound portions of Commonwealth Avenue “to give way to vehicles of government officials and guests going to the complex as needed,” said the agency.

For alternate routes, check out the MMDA’s full advisory below.

SONA 2023 alternate routes

See Also

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
Watch now
Read Next
ICYMI: Type R tries to avoid coding, license plate deliveries, new license cards
View other articles about:
Watch now
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Adobe Stock

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱