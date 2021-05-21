SMC: SLEX extension to Lucena, Quezon picking up pace

Filipinos down south who have been waiting eagerly for the completion of South Luzon Expressway Tollroad-4 (SLEX-TR4) can rest easy—construction of the project continues despite pandemic restrictions and right-of-way issues.

In a statement, the San Miguel Corporation (SMC) shared that SLEX-TR4 progress is actually picking up despite the challenging circumstances.

“We are in the initial stages of construction for SLEX-TR4, but despite the limitations of the pandemic and delays in right-of-way acquisitions, we’re moving forward and making good progress,” SMC boss Ramon Ang said.

“As with any project of this size, acquiring all the necessary rights-of-way is the primary challenge. While we anticipated that it will take some time, it also doesn’t mean we don’t do anything. We are using the same strategy we utilized for our Skyway 3 project—which is to concentrate work on all workable areas and then adjust as other areas become available,” Ang added.

PHOTO BY San Miguel Corporation

Work on the expressway extension began in 2019, and is now concentrated near Alaminos, Laguna and Tiaong, Quezon. Once completed, the 66.74km extension—SMC’s longest expressway project to date—will improve travel times to Lucena City, the capital of Quezon Province. Ang also shared that SLEX-TR4 will help spur economic growth in Southern Luzon.

“Apart from making Laguna and Quezon province more easily and directly accessible, SLEX-TR4 will boost agriculture and tourism; open up our provinces to more investments, and allow our people to have an easier time visiting their hometowns or loved ones in the province,” Ang explained.

“We are confident that we will eventually overcome all these challenges, with the support of our government, LGUs, and all stakeholders. We are committed to do our part and put all our energy and focus on getting this project done because it is vital to the growth of the Southern Tagalog region.”

This is definitely something we’re looking forward to trying out. Anyone else here excited about this project’s completion? Let us know in the comments.

