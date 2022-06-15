SUV driver in viral video apologizes to security guard

Remember that viral video involving an SUV and a traffic management personnel near SM Megamall? Well, for the first time since the incident took place several weeks ago, the SUV’s driver has finally appeared in public.

Jose Antonio Sanvincente appeared in a press conference held by the Philippine National Police (PNP) today, June 15, accompanied by his parents and his lawyer.

STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Fatima Avenue in Valenzuela City has been pedestrianized, and it looks awesome

People in Singapore are now paying upwards of P3.85-M for the right to buy a vehicle

“Siya mismo ay nag-apologize sa nangyari. Hindi niya gustong mangyari yung aksidente. Nagkataon lang, natakot siya, nag-panic siya,” the lawyer said. He added that the SUV involved in the incident has been surrendered to the PNP.

“My apologies sa nangyari. My apologies kay Mr. (Christian) Floralde at sa kanyang pamilya,” Sanvincente said.

“[Sanvincente’s family] are willing to extend any help as legally possible [to Floralde’s family],” the lawyer revealed.

Continue reading below ↓

Earlier this week, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) suspended Sanvincente’s driver’s license after he failed to comply with the agency’s Show Cause Orders against him.

“The Non-Professional Driver’s License of Mr. San Vicente was ordered REVOKED pursuant to Section 27 of R.A. 4136 and he is PERPETUALLY DISQUALIFIED from securing a driver’s license and driving a motor vehicle,” the LTO said.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Sanvicente’s lawyer explained that a hearing on the matter is scheduled for Friday, June 17.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.