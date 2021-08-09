Report: PNP mulls removal of ECQ checkpoints in Metro Manila due to traffic

It appears the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) policy regarding enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) checkpoints isn’t set in stone just yet.

According to a report by 24 Oras, the PNP is now studying the possibility of removing ECQ checkpoints in Metro Manila. This reportedly comes in a bid to increase the police force’s presence at more important locations, such as vaccination sites.

“Nagbabantay ka sa quarantine control points, magbabantay ka pa rin sa vaccination site. Ngayon, eto at magbibigay ng ayuda, andyan pa rin ang pulis,” PNP chief Guillermo Eleazar said in an interview.

“We have to accept talaga na nagko-cause siya ng matinding trapiko. Kaya nga nag-aadjust tayo, ina-adopt natin itong mga random checking.”

Despite this development, the PNP will reportedly be more strict when it comes to enforcing ‘hatid-sundo’ ECQ guidelines. According to the report, the PNP says non-authorized persons outside residence (APOR) who wish to pick up or drop workforce APORs have had enough time to get their requirements in order.

Continue reading below ↓

Want to learn more about how to get around Metro Manila during ECQ? Here is everything you need to know.

This is something you’re going to want to keep an eye on whether or not you’re an APOR. Should the PNP do away with some of the ECQ checkpoints scattered throughout Metro Manila? Chime in in the comments.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.