ACET 2022: You'll probably want to avoid passing through Katipunan Avenue this weekend

Have plans to be in Quezon City this weekend? If it involves you driving through Katipunan Avenue, you may want to reconsider.

Ateneo De Manila University (ADMU) has released an advisory telling everyone to expect heavy traffic along Katipunan Avenue this weekend. The reason? This year’s Ateneo College Entrance Test (ACET).

This year’s ACET will be held inside the university’s Loyola Heights campus from October 29 to 30. That’s this Saturday and Sunday. Around 7,400 ADMU applicants are expected to take the ACET this weekend.

Both the 29th and 30th have morning and afternoon ACET schedules, but it would be best to simply avoid the area for the entire day. Campus management says motorists may want to steer clear of ADMU’s surrounding streets as well.

And there you have it. Does this news affect any of your weekend plans? Let us know in the comments.

Ateneo College Entrance Test traffic advisory

