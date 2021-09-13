New train sets from South Korea finally make their way to the MRT-7’s tracks

It looks like we’ll soon find out if all the recent traffic around the Tandang Sora area due to the construction of the MRT-7 train line has been worth it.

The brand-new three-car train sets were delivered and laid on the tracks between Station 3 and 4 (University Station and Tandang Sora) over the weekend, looking like fresh Lazada packages covered in bubble wrap.

PHOTO BY San Miguel Corporation

According to the San Miguel Corporation (SMC), which is responsible for building the train line, the train sets arrived at Port of Manila from South Korea on September 6. The company is expected to take delivery of more units as construction of the MRT-7 continues to progress, it added.

In a Facebook post, SMC head Ramon S. Ang expressed his excitement over the milestone, calling it a “painstaking process” that was well worth it.

“Transporting the cars from the Manila Port to the site, raising, positioning, and installing the train cars, is a slow, painstaking process. We can’t help but feel a sense of fulfillment and pride. After years of continuous investment and effort into this project, we’re getting closer to full completion,” Ang said, adding that testing of the MRT-7 is scheduled to begin by the end of 2022.

The completion of this project is a long time coming. It was first proposed to the Department of Transportation and Communications (DOTC) back in 2001, with a concession agreement being signed in 2008.

Once the MRT-7 train line begins full operations, it is expected to reduce what is normally a two- to three-hour journey from North Avenue, Quezon City to San Jose del Monte, Bulacan to just 35 minutes. Anyone else here excited for this thing to finally be finished?

PHOTO BY San Miguel Corporation

