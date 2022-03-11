Metro Manila Subway tunnel boring machine test run to be conducted in May

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) will finally get to try out the fancy new tunnel boring machine (TBM) it the country acquired for the Metro Manila Subway (MMS) project soon.

In a Facebook post, the agency announced that the TBM is scheduled to be lowered at the project’s Valenzuela depot location in May 2022. A test run of the TBM is also expected to commence around this time as well.

“Una, tiningnan natin yung mga ginawa sa Valenzuela Depot. Tatapusin ho yun sa buwan ng Mayo—yung mga structures, yung mga piling,” Transportation secretary Arthur Tugade said in a statement.

Metro Manila Subway update

“Ang sabi ng ating railway sector, May of this year, makikita ang lowering ng TBM at test run sa depot sa Valenzuela. Again, ito yung magpapakita na totoo yung Manila Subway,” the official added, saying this is proof that the Metro Manila Subway project is “real.”

If everything goes according to the DOTr’s plans, the Metro Manila Subway will be completed in 2.5 years. Once fully operational, the subway is expected to service around 370,000 passengers per day in its first year.

“Kung bibigyang katuparan yung timetable that we set upon ourselves, yung tinatawag na project implementation, yung kabuuan ng subway magbuhat sa Valenzuela papuntang North Avenue Station ay matatapos at matatapos in two and a half years,” Tugade stressed.

This is definitely good news for Metro Manila’s commuters. Do you think the DOTr will be able to stick to the project’s timeline? Let us know in the comments.

PHOTO BY Department of Transportation

