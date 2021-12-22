DPWH: Typhoon Odette damage to infra now at P2.8-B

The recent onslaught of Typhoon Odette has left several cities and provinces across various regions in the south devastated in its wake. And so far, the damage has been heartbreaking.

The loss of public infrastructure alone is now valued at P2.8 billion, according to the latest advisory from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH). The agency says among Regions VII to X, Central Visayas suffered the worst, with damage amounting to P2.097 billion.

Roads account for the majority of the destruction in Region IX at P2.041 billion, and bridges at P6 million. Meanwhile, P39.01 million worth of damage to roads and P16.88 million to bridges were reported in Region 10.

Eight national roads in various areas including Puerto Princesa, Cebu, and Tagbilaran also remain impassable as of this writing. You can check out the DPWH’s official post below for more details.

The government has already declared six southern regions in need under a state of calamity for a year starting December 21, 2021 according to an article by Reportr. This move will help hasten rehabilitation efforts and help control the prices of basic goods in the affected areas.

