Undas 2022: Number coding suspended on October 31, November 1

Official advisory, guys: The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has announced that number coding, aka the expanded unified vehicular volume reduction program (UVVRP), will be suspended on October 31 and November 1, 2022. That’s Monday and Tuesday next week.

Currently, number coding is being implemented in areas under MMDA jurisdiction from 7am to 10am and 5pm to 8pm on weekdays. The number coding suspension for the eve of All Saints’ Day and the day itself means that vehicles with plates ending in 1 and 2 can travel without restrictions for the whole day on Monday the 31st, while those with 3 and 4 plates can travel without restrictions on Tuesday the 1st.

Earlier this week, the MMDA also announced that 1,500 personnel will be deployed to ensure smooth operations during Undas 2022. The Land Transportation Office, meanwhile, said that enforcers will not be granted leave over the holidays to help ensure smooth traffic.

In case you missed it, Manila City has also announced road closures that will be implemented by the government from October 31 to November 2, 2022. Check out the full story here.

Number coding suspension for Undas 2022:

