Unified Grand Central Station: How other train lines will connect to the Metro Manila Subway

Every Metro Manila commuter has experienced having to jump from one train line to another. It’s doable, but frankly, it’s a hassle—especially considering the long walk the chore entails. This could change, though, if the Department of Transportation (DOTr) is able to follow through on plans to build a Unified Grand Central Station up north.

Frankly, this vision is still a while away considering one of the lines the agency hopes to incorporate into the project is the Metro Manila Subway (which has yet to begin testing of its tunnel boring machines). It doesn’t make the plan any less promising, though.

Other train lines the Unified Grand Central Station will potentially connect are the MRT-3, MRT-7, and LRT-1. The DOTr recently provided its Facebook followers with a conceptual look at how the project will turn out.

Unified Grand Central Station

The DOTr added that once this common station is completed, it will serve as many as 500,000 Metro Manila commuters per day. This would definitely go a long way towards convincing more of the public to ditch cars in favor of commuting by train. Would you consider a shift like this if our train lines were improved?

