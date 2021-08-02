Report: Individuals scheduled for vaccination during ECQ are considered APORs

The word is out that Metro Manila will go back to enhanced community quarantine from August 6 to 20, 2021. One very important concern raised regarding this shift to ECQ was regarding the vaccination schedules.

Under ECQ, only authorized persons outside of residence (APORs) will be permitted to travel in, out, or around the capital. Does that mean a person who was initially set to be vaccinated during the upcoming ECQ period will have to reschedule? Well, it appears that won’t be the case.

According to a report by Reportr, Department of the Interior and Local Government spokesperson undersecretary Jonathan Malaya confirmed in a message that those scheduled for vaccination between August 6 and 20 are considered as APORs and will be allowed to go out. “They just need to show their vaccination cards or text message or other proof that they are scheduled for vaccination,” said Malaya.

There you have it, then. For those living within the capital or in other ECQ areas, take note. Be advised, too, that only APORs are now allowed to enter or leave the Greater Manila bubble, according to the DILG. For more on that, you can read our previous story here.

