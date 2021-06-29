Senator reminds PNP to be on lookout for unauthorized ‘wang-wang’ users

The unauthorized use of wang-wang isn’t a good look, regardless of whether it’s in the case of a government official or private car owners. This hasn’t stopped violators from turning their illegal sirens on, however, and now a senator wants something done about it.

In a statement, Senator Ping Lacson called on the Philippine National Police (PNP) to keep an eye (or ear, rather) out for wang-wang violators, whether they be government vehicles or private motorists.

“No one wants to be stuck in traffic while heading for school or work, much less see the so-called privileged few zip past them in cars with wang-wangs blaring,” Lacson said.

“In some cases, the passengers of the vehicles with wang-wang are not even the government officials authorized to use such items. But we can do something about it instead of feeling helpless,” the official added, going as far as to say perhaps the PNP can randomly flag down wang-wang users—including ambulances—just to check if their use of a siren is justified.

Lacson also said that the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) should crack down on shops selling wang-wangs, and asked regular citizens to report the illegal use of sirens if they see it.

"In this day and age of modern technology, all it takes is a photo or video of the violator for the appropriate authorities to take action,” he said. “That said, the authorities need not wait for such reports to go viral before acting.”

While former Philippine president Benigno ‘Noynoy’ Aquino III may have brought the wang-wang issue to the forefront of public consciousness, the unauthorized use of sirens was prohibited as far back as 1973 under presidential decree number 96.

Think it’s high-time authorities clamped down on the use of wang-wangs again? Let us know in the comments.

