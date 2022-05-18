‘White lady’ terrorizing rider in Davao City turns out to be a plastic bag

Motorists in the Philippines will no doubt be familiar with the tale of the White Lady—the ghost who wanders isolated streets at night and preys on lonely, unsuspecting motorists.

This is nothing more than a myth, of course. Or is it? Netizen Warren Labadan came face to face with a White Lady while riding alone late at night in Davao City, the specter floating in the middle of the dimly lit street, her white robes waving in the air.

Well, or so he thought. Look:

Davao City White Lady

As it turns out, the ‘White Lady’ was nothing more than a large piece of plastic hanging on a wire. It had been placed there to warn motorists of the obstruction. False alarm, guys.

That said, we do see the resemblance and likely would have stopped dead in our tracks as well. Is anyone else going to be driving home tonight with the cabin lights on because of this?

