Buy this Mazda MX-5 Cup car, and you can join the local Miata Spec Series

Mazda is no stranger to delighting enthusiasts. After all, the company has a strong portfolio of sporty cars. At the same time, the Japanese automaker consistently taps into its enthusiast fanbase by introducing performance models. The latest examples to demonstrate the company’s jinba ittai ethos is the 2022 MX-5 Cup car, and the launch of the local Miata Spec Series.

The MX-5 Cup and the Miata Spec Series continue Mazda’s long-running legacy of being involved in motorsports. The Miata Spec Series give budding amateur racers a chance to hone their skills on the track with a specially developed version of the MX-5. Per Mazda, the local program has six pillars:

Accessible, affordable,sustainable

Drivable on road and track

Identical spec with specific individual setting

Stock engine and drivetrain

Harmonious with US and Japan Spec Series

Club-oriented racing

As mentioned, there is no additional power under the hood, nor are there any modifictions made to the transmission. That means the race cars will use a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated engine that’s good for 184hp and 205Nm of torque. Shifting is done with with a six-speed manual—just like a race car should. And while it’s built for the track, the roadster remains road-legal.

The race car gets extensive upgrades under the chassis courtesy of Cusco. The goodies include a strut bar, thicker anti-roll bars, coilover suspension, and a roll cage.

Sparco also provided additional parts, namely the harness, steering wheel, tow strap, and emergency kill switch. Traction is provided by GT Radial with its Champiro SX2 tires.

The Cup car even has local parts fitted, as the unique and specific wheels come from Rota, while the exhaust was made by Drift Xhaust. As for the unit cost, the estimated SRP is at P2,700,000 to P2,800,000.

Mazda will kick off the first race of the Miata Spec Series on June 11, 2022. Round Two is on August 27, while Round Three will take place on October 22. The finale will be on November 26. All races will be held at the Clark International Speedway.

Photos of the 2022 Mazda MX-5 Cup

PHOTO BY Anton Andres

PHOTO BY Anton Andres

PHOTO BY Anton Andres

PHOTO BY Anton Andres

PHOTO BY Anton Andres

