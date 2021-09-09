Thai driver Alex Albon will suit up for Williams F1 next season

More big news from Formula 1’s transfer silly season—Alex Albon is back in the sport and will race for Williams next season, replacing George Russell when the young Brit heads to Mercedes.

Albon will line up alongside Nicholas Latifi, who keeps his seat for next year. The 25-year-old Thai has been Red Bull’s reserve and development driver this season whilst also competing in DTM with AF Corse.

Before Albon confirmed the news, there had been rumors that Mercedes reserve driver and recently-crowned Formula E world champion Nyck de Vries would get the seat at Williams.

“It is an absolute honor to be joining a team with a rich and legendary history and it’s been very impressive to see how the team has progressed at such a fast pace,” said Albon on Twitter.

“Watching on from the sidelines this year has made me more motivated than ever and I cannot wait to get started!”

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

