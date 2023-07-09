Bianca Bustamante nabs second F1 Academy win at Monza

Up-and-coming Filipina racer Bianca Bustamante has had an excellent showing at the inaugural Formula 1 Academy season so far. Earlier this year, the 18-year-old nabbed her first-ever career win in Valencia. Now, Bustamante has just added to her tally.

In Race 3 of Round 5, Bustamante finished ahead of Rodin Carlin’s Abbi Pulling and MP Motorsport’s Amna Al Qubaisi to take the top spot on the podium. This gets Prema’s win tally this weekend up to two, after Bustamante’s teammate Marta Garcia got the victory in Race 1.

Prior to this one, Bustamante finished Race 1 outside the top ten, but she bounced back with a strong P2 finish in Race 2. Overall, it’s been a stellar weekend for Prema. As it stands, Bustamante is now in P6 in the standings and is trailing the fifth spot by just ten points.

The sixth round will be held on July 29 to 30 in Le Castellet, France. This will be the second to the last round before the season concludes in Austin, Texas in the US on October 20-22.

PHOTO BY F1 Academy

