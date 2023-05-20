Yuki Tsunoda joins cleanup efforts; Ferrari, F1 donate €1-M for Emilia-Romagna flood relief

Yuki Tsunoda and other members of AlphaTauri are helping out with the cleanup operations in the team’s hometown of Faenza in the wake of the devastating floods that hit the Emilia-Romagna region. Earlier this week, Formula 1 announced that the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Imola will not be pushing through this weekend—a decision that teams and drivers supported.

Ferrari and Formula 1 have both announced they’ll donate €1 million to the relief effort.

The money will go to the Agency for Territorial Safety and Civil Protection and will be spent on boosting the area’s environmental recovery and helping manage the ‘hydrogeological instability’ that’s contributed to the disaster so far.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

The all-new Ford Ranger Raptor is now in PH priced at P2.339-M

How safe are the top 10 best-selling cars in PH?

“In times of difficulty, Ferrari has always stood by its community,” said Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna. “We wanted to provide a concrete and immediate response to the most urgent needs of the population of Emilia-Romagna, which has been tried by a serious environmental disaster. With the coordination of the local authorities, to whom our heartfelt thanks go for their tireless work, this aid will bring comfort and a tangible sign of the solidarity of the entire Ferrari family.”

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “I was born and grew up in the marvelous lands of Emilia-Romagna, a place that is living through some of the saddest moments in its history. The situation facing the communities in the region is terrible, but I know that the resilience and passion of the people in the region, like so many across Italy, will prevail through this crisis. We must do everything we can to support them at this difficult time, and that is why we are donating to help support the relief efforts on the ground. My thoughts, on behalf of the entire Formula 1 community, are with everyone affected, and we want to thank the emergency services for their incredible work.”

It’s also been reported that food that would have been used in F1’s various hospitality units this weekend will be given to local food banks.

ALSO READ:

18-year-old Filipina racer Bianca Bustamante gets first career win at F1 Academy

Formula 1: Five things we learned from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Nine people were reported to have died in the Italian region on Wednesday, with thousands displaced and many cut off from emergency services after countless landslides blocked roads.

Separately (and far less important), F1 personnel have been allowed back into the Imola paddock, 48 hours after they were evacuated from the circuit for safety reasons. This means they’ve been able to retrieve equipment that had already been set up in preparation for the first scheduled practice session on Friday, so there shouldn’t be any knock-on effect for the Monaco Grand Prix next week.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

Yuki Tsunoda helps out with Emilia-Romagna cleanup efforts:

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.