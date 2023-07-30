This Formula E car replica was built using old iPhones, chargers, batteries, and vapes

British Formula E team Envision Racing has unveiled a rubbish car. Seriously. There’s a hearty chunk of e-waste creating this non-competing Gen3 car.

Artist Liam Hopkins, aka @Lazerian, commandeered disused iPhones, chargers, batteries and single-use vapes to build the so-called ‘Recover E Car.’ It’s a replica of a Gen3 Formula E car, and unbelievably it’s entirely driveable.

More details about the waste-built Formula E replica

It looks pretty funky with its motley medley of color. Envision Racing drivers Sebastien Buemi and Alice Powell appeared on BBC One’s The One Show to reveal the hunk of waste. The idea is to highlight the impending crisis of discarded electronics and e-waste and the need to recycle.

According to Uswitch, the UK generates 36,681 tons of e-waste—a 15% increase on 2020 numbers. That makes them one of the highest contributors to e-waste in the world, second only to Norway.

PHOTO BY Formula E

It’s hard to believe the all-electric Formula E series has been running for a decade now—guess time flies when you’re campaigning for a change.

The extent the Formula E series—taking place in cities around the world—has moved the dial on the profile of electric vehicles is hard to quantify. However, in the last 10 years, the number of EVs on UK roads has grown from 3,586 to 1.32 million.

The final round of the 2023 season takes place from 28-30 July at the ExCel Centre in London, and we're told the Recover E Car will be exhibited in the Fan Village.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.