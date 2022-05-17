Honda is returning to F1...as the official title sponsor of this year’s Japanese GP

Honda may no longer be the engine provider of Red Bull Racing this season, but the carmaker isn’t done participating in Formula 1-related affairs just yet.

The company has just announced that it is now confirmed as the title sponsor of the upcoming Japanese Grand Prix in the 2022 F1 season. This year’s race at the Suzuka Circuit marks F1’s official return to the Land of the Rising Sun after a two-year absence.

STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

The Toyota Vios is now available for as low as P7,518 per month, Raize for P9,351 per month

Charles Leclerc messes up Niki Lauda’s Ferrari 312 B3 at Monaco

“It is great pleasure for Honda to be named as the title sponsor of the F1 Japanese Grand Prix to be held at the Suzuka Circuit which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year,” said Honda Motor Company operating executive and Corporate Communications Supervisory Unit head Koji Watanabe. “In this year’s Japanese Grand Prix, 10 teams including Oracle Red Bull Racing and Scuderia AlphaTauri, which Honda supports as a team partner, will compete with 20 drivers who will demonstrate their driving skills and talent at the highest peak in the world of racing. By contributing to this outstanding Grand Prix, Honda will continue supporting the further promotion and popularization of motorsports in Japan.”

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The race will officially be called the Formula 1 Honda Japanese Grand Prix 2022. It will happen on the weekend of October 7-9, 2022. Excited?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.