Whoa, Kimi Raikkonen is making his return to racing

First, it was Valentino Rossi who announced his return to racing. Now, it’s Kimi Raikkonen’s turn. Damn, these legends just can’t stay away from the sport, can they?

The Iceman will be suiting up for Team Trackhouse to join the NASCAR Cup Series. This is part of the Project 91 initiative, the team’s plan to reel in drivers outside NASCAR. Coincidentally, Raikkonen will be making his debut in the Cup Series on August 21 at the Watkins Glen International, a former F1 track in the US. He will be manning the wheel of a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

Nobody can say for now how the 42-year-old Finnish racecar driver will fare in the new field. All we know is that Raikkonen—with 349 F1 Grand Prix starts, 21 GP wins, 103 podium finishes, and an F1 championship to back him up—will be someone NASCAR fans should watch out for.

PHOTO BY Trackhouse Racing on Twitter

Recall that just a month after his retirement from Formula 1, Raikkonen was appointed the team principal of the Kawasaki Racing Team. Fast forward further to a few months later and he’s now set to join NASCAR—he even changed his Instagram bio to “Racing again.” Who knows what this man will be up to next?

