Lia Block will honor her late dad by racing his Hoonipigasus at Pikes Peak

Lia Block has announced she will race at this year’s Pikes Peak International Hillclimb in honor of her father Ken, who sadly passed away earlier this year in a snowmobile accident.

And the 16-year old racer will do it in a car that Ken had hoped to use himself in the famous ‘race to the clouds’—the 1,400hp Hoonipigasus.

PHOTO BY Hoonigan Racing

Announcing the ‘tribute’ run via social media, Block said: “I am stoked to be going up the mountain in this crazy build (even though it’s not a timed run), and getting my feet wet on the legendary mountain,” she said.

ALSO READ:

Our 10 favorite Ken Block moments

Ken Block’s race number 43 has been retired for the 2023 season

Built to fulfill Ken’s long-held ambition to take overall victory at Pikes Peak—having first driven there in 2005—and as a tribute to the legendary ‘Pink Pig’ 917/20, the Hoonipigasus is a Porsche 911 modified beyond all recognition. Taking a 1966 912 as its base, Block—in collaboration with Hoonigan and BBi Autosport—spent 10 years building up the mid-engined spaceframe racer to be a Pikes-worthy prototype.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Hoonigan Racing

There’s a 4.0-liter twin-turbo flat-six engine on board, treated to much modification enabling that outlandish power figure, AWD, fancy suspension, and seemingly mile-long diffusers front and back delivering heavy downforce.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Riders, here’s a full guide on the motorcycle dress code in PH

Confirmed: Honda names its next crossover the Elevate

Which in turn will help Lia—fast becoming an accomplished rally driver—deliver one of her father’s long held ambitions to ‘compete for an overall win’ at Pikes Peak. Teasing a potential record attempt, Lia added: “Perhaps just warming up for a future run?”

Watch this space...

PHOTO BY Hoonigan Racing

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.