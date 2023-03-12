The Maserati MC20 brings the trident brand back to GT racing

Before you start – yes, we know that Maserati has already returned to racing with the creation of its new Formula E team for the 2023 season, but now we’re talking about a return to proper motorsport.

Oh yes, this is the all-new Maserati GT2. Not exactly the most inventive name for the MC20-based GT2 racer, but does that really matter when it looks this good?

The GT2 uses the same carbon tub as the road going MC20 and borrows its 3.0-liter twin-turbo Nettuno V6 too, although we’re told that the engine is taken ‘to a higher level’ for the racer. Right.

Worth remembering that in road car trim the V6 makes 621hp and 730Nm of torque, and while amateur racer’s GT2 cars are allowed more power than GT3 cars (confusing, we know) the eventual power output of Maserati’s GT2 will depend on Balance of Performance regulations. Don't expect the race cars to have the full 730hp of the limited-run, no-rules Project24, though.

Still, we do know that it’ll feature a full composite body with quick-release panels, plus a six-speed paddleshifting sequential gearbox and electric power steering. There are also forged 18-inch wheels, plastic windows and a fully adjustable racing-spec suspension setup.

“Maserati GT2 is speed, elegance, style, and innovation incarnate,” says, um, Maserati.

Set to take on rivals like the new Mercedes-AMG GT2, the Audi R8 LMS GT2, the Brabham BT63 GT2, the KTM X-Bow GT2 and the Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2, the MC20-based racer will be officially unveiled at the 24 Hours of Spa in June.

This story first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.